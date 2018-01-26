Modern
Peek Inside a Desert Oasis with a 95-Foot Swimming Pool and Whimsical Art Installations
It’s the most expensive listing in Riverside County, California.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
Walker Zanger unveils new lava stone Stardust tile collection
LOS ANGELES, CA – Walker Zanger—the world’s most comprehensive stone and tile company—introduces the new Stardust collection, featuring mosaic tile that is waterjet-cut from lava stone and glazed to achieve a textured, hand-crafted aesthetic. Drawing inspiration from celestial themes, 1970s glam and textiles, the Stardust collection features a variety of sleek, modern patterns to create […]
BEST of the BEST 2014 | Home | Decor: Les Nécessaires d’Hermès
Essentials for the finest of nests… Back in the 1920s, the interior designer Jean-Michel Frank enlisted Hermès to swathe some of his furniture pieces in the company’s supple leathers. It was not until very recently, however, that the French luxury-goods manufacturer—best known for its superbly crafted leather items, ready-to-wear fashions, and statement-making jewelry—staked a claim […]
Desert Rose
For 10 days each February, the desert city of Palm Springs becomes an oasis for devotees of modernist design. Now in its ninth year, Modernism Week offers visitors access to more than 100 events that run the gamut from architecture lectures and documentary screenings to gallery exhibitions and cocktail receptions, all paying tribute to 20th-century […]
Van Gogh and Pissarro Among Highlights at Bonhams New York
Bonhams Impressionist & Modern Art auction on November 5 will feature works by renowned masters including Camille Pissarro (1830-1903), Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890), and Auguste Rodin (1840-1917). The majority of these exceptional highlights are fresh to the market, coming to Bonhams directly from private collections. Bonhams will offer van Gogh’s 1882 Two Women in a […]
Luxury’s 25 Most Innovative Brands: Gagosian Gallery
Larry Gagosian has redefined how modern and contemporary art is sold. Gagosian, 68, started out selling posters in Los Angeles in the 1970s; he upgraded to prints, opened a fine-art gallery in Los Angeles in 1980, and then opened another gallery in Chelsea, N.Y., in 1985. He expanded to London in 2004, which turned out […]
Art: Hong Kong Phenomenon
Art Basel has moved closer toward art-world domination by expanding into Hong Kong. The inaugural Art Basel in Hong Kong runs from May 23 through 26 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This latest extension of the contemporary-art fair, which originated in Switzerland in 1970 and has become a see-and-be-seen spectacle in Miami […]
Best of the Best