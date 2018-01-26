Modern

Home Design

Walker Zanger unveils new lava stone Stardust tile collection

LOS ANGELES, CA – Walker Zanger—the world’s most comprehensive stone and tile company—introduces the new Stardust collection, featuring mosaic tile that is waterjet-cut from lava stone and glazed to achieve a textured, hand-crafted aesthetic. Drawing inspiration from celestial themes, 1970s glam and textiles, the Stardust collection features a variety of sleek, modern patterns to create […]

Clock
Home Design

BEST of the BEST 2014 | Home | Decor: Les Nécessaires d’Hermès

Essentials for the finest of nests… Back in the 1920s, the interior designer Jean-Michel Frank enlisted Hermès to swathe some of his furniture pieces in the company’s supple leathers. It was not until very recently, however, that the French luxury-goods manufacturer—best known for its superbly crafted leather items, ready-to-wear fashions, and statement-making jewelry—staked a claim […]

Clock
Home Design

Desert Rose

For 10 days each February, the desert city of Palm Springs becomes an oasis for devotees of modernist design. Now in its ninth year, Modernism Week offers visitors access to more than 100 events that run the gamut from architecture lectures and documentary screenings to gallery exhibitions and cocktail receptions, all paying tribute to 20th-century […]

Clock
Art & Collectibles

Van Gogh and Pissarro Among Highlights at Bonhams New York

Bonhams Impressionist & Modern Art auction on November 5 will feature works by renowned masters including Camille Pissarro (1830-1903), Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890), and Auguste Rodin (1840-1917). The majority of these exceptional highlights are fresh to the market, coming to Bonhams directly from private collections. Bonhams will offer van Gogh’s 1882 Two Women in a […]

Clock
Art & Collectibles

Luxury’s 25 Most Innovative Brands: Gagosian Gallery

Larry Gagosian has redefined how modern and contemporary art is sold. Gagosian, 68, started out selling posters in Los Angeles in the 1970s; he upgraded to prints, opened a fine-art gallery in Los Angeles in 1980, and then opened another gallery in Chelsea, N.Y., in 1985. He expanded to London in 2004, which turned out […]

Clock
Art & Collectibles

Art: Hong Kong Phenomenon

Art Basel has moved closer toward art-world domination by expanding into Hong Kong. The inaugural Art Basel in Hong Kong runs from May 23 through 26 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This latest extension of the contemporary-art fair, which originated in Switzerland in 1970 and has become a see-and-be-seen spectacle in Miami […]

Clock

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries