Montegrappa
6 of the Year’s Most Sensational Pens
Six gifted pen designers have showcased their creativity and craftsmanship with some of the most stunning pens of 2017.
Sculpt Your Words with the Montegrappa Antonio Canova Pen
Montegrappa pays homage to one of history’s greatest Italian sculptors.
4 Inspired Fountain Pens with the Write Stuff
These new pens from Montegrappa, David Oscarson, Montblanc, and Graff von Faber-Castell explore a range of diverse themes.
Montegrappa Introduces a Spooky New Scribbler Just in Time for Halloween
The Merry Skull collection presents a cheerful take on a normally menacing Halloween motif.
7 Enviable Items of Personal Gear Sure to Grab Attention
From high-tech headphones to an electrifying bike, here is the coolest new accoutrement.
Game of Thrones Pens Inspired by the Four Great Houses of Westeros
Just like the Iron Throne, these Montegrappa collectible Game of Thrones pens are up for grabs.
A Pen as Beautiful as Sophia Loren
The curvaceous pen features a floral lace pattern and Loren’s signature…
Montegrappa’s New Pens Highlight the History of Armenia
The designs of the Armenia Erebouni pen series are chock-full of references to the nation’s past…
Front Runners November 2015: A Toast to Grappa
The new and noteworthy Montegrappa Grappa Pen (montegrappa.com) pays tribute to grappa, the grape-based spirit that put Bassano del Grappa, Italy—the town the Italian pen maker has called home for more than 100 years—on the map. The materials employed in the construction of the pen (stainless steel, brass, and hand-hammered copper) echo those of the […]
Best of the Best