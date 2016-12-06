Mulsanne Speed
Driving the $335,000 2017 Bentley Mulsanne Speed on the German Autobahn
The new sedan piles on the power while preserving passenger tranquility…
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
Top 10 Luxury Cars for Long-Distance Summer Road Trips
These sedans, SUVs, convertibles, and sports cars bring the fun back to long summer drives…
Top 10 Cars for Long-Distance Drives [SLIDESHOW]
Sedans, SUVs, convertibles, and sports cars that guarantee memorable trips…
Bentley Mulsanne Speed
Will the Bentley Mulsanne Speed be Robb Report’s 2016 Car of the Year?
Speed Bump Up
Bentley gives the Mulsanne a boost in power and performance. The 3-ton, 18-foot-long Bentley Mulsanne Speed is a natural fit for Texas, where, as the saying goes, everything is bigger. But as this new, more powerful variant of the brand’s flagship sedan idles quietly in the pit lane at the 3.41-mile Circuit of the Americas […]
Best of the Best 2015 | Wheels: Sedans
Best of the Best 2015 | Wheels: Sedans…
Best of the Best