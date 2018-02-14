MV Agusta
Jewelry Designer David Yurman Forges a Carbon MV Agusta Motorcycle
A collaboration with bike-smith Walt Siegl, the singular cycle will promote Yurman’s new collection…
FrontRunners: MV Agusta F3
Liter bikes might get all the glory from speed freaks and sportbike fanatics who have their fancies tickled by machines that achieve the 1000 cc displacement mark, but enthusiasts who do not feel the inexplicable need to push 100 mph in first gear prefer middleweights. This often-overlooked segment offers lightweight construction and instant maneuverability while […]
FrontRunners: MV Agusta
Since acquiring mv agusta for more than $100 million in 2008, Harley-Davidson has helped revitalize the 65-year-old Italian brand. The new 2010 MV Agusta F4 (www.mvagustausa.com), which debuted in November—just one month after Harley-Davidson announced its intention to sell MV Agusta—is a testament to the American manufacturer’s influence. Aside from its square-tipped quad exhausts, refashioned […]
Best of the Best 2007: Cruisers & Roadsters: American IronHorse Slammer
American IronHorse Slammer Navigating the custom cruiser market can be more of a challenge than riding San Francisco’s Lombard Street on a high-neck chopper. At one end of the spectrum are extreme one-off machines that rarely meet legal standards for street use, and at the other end are mass-produced motorcycles that inevitably lack the panache […]
Best of the Best 2007: Sportbikes
Kawasaki has been building big, 4-cylinder bikes for a long time, and all that experience and knowledge is apparent in the manufacturer’s latest flagship. The $11,899 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14 (www.kawasaki.com) is the most powerful motorcycle the company has ever made, but that is only part of its appeal. It is also easy to ride, flexible, […]
Best Of The Best 2006: MV Agusta F4 1000 Tamburini
In a market where up-to-the-second technology is essential to survival, MV Agusta’s Tamburini—named for its designer, Massimo Tamburini—incorporates enough engineering advances to distinguish it from the competition. In addition to an engine that features the same Ferrari-designed radial valves as those found in the powerplant of MV Agusta’s F4 1000, the Tamburini has a Torque […]
Best of the Best: Sportbikes
Aprilia RSV 1000R Factory An advanced Italian exotic exhibits slender sexiness. Ironically, for all the innovations aboard the Aprilia RSV 1000R Factory that aid and abet the fast-forward progress of the $18,000 Italian motorcycle, it is the mechanism that brings the bike to a halt that best reveals its essence of pure speed. Aprilia fitted […]
The Best of the Best 2003: Wheels – MV Agusta F4 Senna
With readings that reach an astound-ing 17,000 rpm, the tachometer of the MV Agusta F4 Senna reveals the essence of the Italian bike: power. The $24,995 motorcycle actually peaks at 14,000 rpm, but few riders would even dare to rev the machine that high. At 7,000 rpm, the 749cc engine screams in full song, powering […]
