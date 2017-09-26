North America
True Refrigeration unveils residential showroom at LuxeHome in the Merchandise Mart
CHICAGO – True® Refrigeration—the leading refrigeration and freezer choice of top chefs, hotels, beverage providers and discerning homeowners for more than 70 years—will be unveiling the new “True Residential Design Showroom – Chicago” at LuxeHome® in downtown Chicago’s famed Merchandise Mart, establishing its presence at one of the most prestigious design destinations in the country. […]
The Guennol Stargazer — an iconic work of art from the 3rd millennium BC
With its sleek, abstract form and its eyes tilted slightly towards the heavens, this rare complete idol from Anatolia is set to be a highlight of Classic Week in New York Standing 9 inches high, the Guennol Stargazer is one of the finest and largest preserved Anatolian marble female idols of Kiliya type — and will be offered in […]
The spring season of photographs at Christie’s
On April 6, Christie’s will present two photographs auctions in New York, including Portrait of a Collector: The John M. Bransten Collection of Photographs at 11am and Photographs Including Property Sold to Benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation at 1pm. Christie’s is honored to present John M. Bransten’s visionary collection, on behalf of the Bransten […]
Phillips To Host New Now Sale on February 28, First New York Auction of 2017
Phillips will host New Now on 28 February, the company’s first New York auction of 2017, which will juxtapose works by emerging artists alongside more established 20th century artists, drawing intriguing parallels between the art of today and the past. Included in the nearly 200 lots are works by Tauba Auerbach, Jiro Takamatsu, Mike Kelley, Yayoi Kusama, […]
Pacific Eagle Holdings Unveils The Austin – Sophisticated Residences for the Mobile Professional
Pacific Eagle Holdings, a San Francisco-based real estate owner, developer and manager known for world-class properties in premier U.S. gateway markets, announces its first ground up, for sale condominium project in San Francisco – The Austin. Residents of The Austin, located in the Lower Polk neighborhood, will have all the amenities at their fingertips to […]
Design objects up for auction at Christie’s this December
DESIGN | DECEMBER 12 THE COLLECTION OF CHIARA AND FRANCESCO CARRARO | DECEMBER 12 TIFFANY STUDIOS | ONLINE-ONLY | DECEMBER 1-13 Christie’s December sale of Design is taking place on December 12, 2016, at Rockefeller Plaza. The compressive auction encompasses over 150 works across all major Design movements of the 20th-century. Leading the sale is Rembrandt […]
Phillips Latin American Art Auction to Include Works by Rivera, Pape, and Soto, Among Others
Phillips is pleased to announce highlights from the upcoming auction of Latin American Art on 22 November. Comprised of 105 lots, the auction will feature masterworks by Diego Rivera, Wifredo Lam, Carlos Cruz-Diez, Lygia Pape, and Jesús Rafael Soto, among others. A portion of the proceeds from select works, including a recent masterpiece by Olga […]
Walker Zanger unveils new lava stone Stardust tile collection
LOS ANGELES, CA – Walker Zanger—the world’s most comprehensive stone and tile company—introduces the new Stardust collection, featuring mosaic tile that is waterjet-cut from lava stone and glazed to achieve a textured, hand-crafted aesthetic. Drawing inspiration from celestial themes, 1970s glam and textiles, the Stardust collection features a variety of sleek, modern patterns to create […]
Walker Zanger announces awareness partnership with nonprofit Renovation Angel
LOS ANGELES, CA – Walker Zanger announces an awareness partnership with Renovation Angel, America’s premier recycler of luxury kitchens. Walker Zanger will be the exclusive stone and tile company partnering with the New Jersey-based nonprofit to inform homeowners about recycling and reclamation options during luxury residential remodels. “We are proud to partner with Renovation Angel, and through this collaboration, Walker Zanger will be […]
