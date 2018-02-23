Nuvolari-Lenard
De Basto
The 295-foot Project Shark was inspired by nature and resembles its long and lean namesake.
Marine
Adler Yacht’s Suprema Is One of the Coolest Yachts to Hit the Water
Hybrid power, heated floors, and transatlantic range for the Adler Suprema sets new standards for a 75-foot yacht.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
Marine
Muscular New MCY 96 Making the Rounds at Yacht Shows
Monte Carlo Yachts’ stylish new 96 model makes the rounds at this season’s European boat shows.
Marine
The Adler Suprema is Like a Pocket-Size Superyacht
The Adler Suprema incorporates many advanced superyacht features into a 76-foot hull and is scheduled to debut in Fort Lauderdale.
Marine
Lürssen’s Gigayacht Project Redwood on Track for 2019 Delivery
The 456-foot Lürssen gigayacht will have two helipads, mega-tenders, and the ability to explore the globe.
Best of the Best
More of the Best of the Best 2017...