Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet Names New President

CHICAGO – Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet™, the leading manufacturer of high-end outdoor kitchen equipment and appliances, announced that it has named Greg Kadens as president, effective immediately. Kadens brings more than 20 years of entrepreneurial, marketing, and leadership expertise to the company. He will be based at the company’s headquarters in Chicago and report directly to […]

Trinity Hammocks Unveils Duality Double Hanging Chair

Trinity Hammocks has recently unveiled its latest addition to its yacht-inspired outdoor seating collection, the Duality double hanging chair. Hang out in style in this suspended double chair constructed with only the best available outdoor materials on the market. Stainless steel structure with teak wood seating complemented by a chic Sunbrella fabric mattress and pilows for comfort and […]

