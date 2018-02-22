Pablo Picasso
This San Francisco Gallery’s New Home May Be Best Described as a Mini-Museum
The newly designed space south of Market holds Berggruen Gallery’s Matisses, Picassos, and more…
The Editors’ Top 10 for the Month of April
Front-row seats at Fenway, Picasso’s clay pots, ultralightweight jackets, and more…
Picasso Painting Breaks Auction Record at $63.7 Million
Two groundbreaking modern paintings sell for high above their original estimates…
Famous Early Picasso Cubist Painting Could Sell for $40 Million
This June, Picasso’s groundbreaking Femme Assise painting will be auctioned off in London…
Art from Pablo Picasso’s Private Collection
Personnages will be sold alongside work from the Impressionist masters, including Degas and Monet…
Prices for Art at Auction Are Higher than Ever and Here’s Why
Picasso’s Les Femmes d’Alger selling for $179.4 million in May is one of many recent examples…
A Picasso Expected to Fetch $140 Million May Become the Most Expensive Painting Ever Sold at Auction
Masterpieces from Pablo Picasso and Claude Monet are highlights of Christie’s upcoming auction…
The Lost Books
After being out of print for almost four decades, the Zervos Picasso Catalogue—the authoritative reference on Pablo Picasso’s life work—will be available exclusively through Sotheby’s starting in December. Known as the Zervos, the 33 volumes contain more than 16,000 paintings and drawings and are the product of a lifelong collaboration between Picasso and Christian Zervos, […]
FrontRunners: Caesar’s Palette
Situated amid the faux antiquity of the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, the Martin Lawrence Galleries Las Vegas (www.martinlawrence.com) is a genuine bastion of modernity. The business specializes in masterpieces from the 20th and 21st centuries and showcases works by Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Roy Lichtenstein, and the father of Art Deco, Erté. The Las […]
