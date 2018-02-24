Parmigiani Fleurier
Parmigiani Updates Its Signature Watch, the Toric Chonomètre
The brand revisits its first creation from 1996 with this new design.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
Parmigiani’s Latest ‘Wrist Engine’ Draws Influence from the Bugatti Chiron
A new caliber and unique case design signal a new chapter in the Parmigiani Bugatti partnership.
4 Cutting-Edge Design Concepts That Reimagine Motion
From a monstrous McLaren to a Bugatti-inspired timepiece, these innovative ideas are moving closer to reality.
Parmigiani Fleurier Expands Toric Collection With New Hémisphères Rétrograde
Parmigiani’s second offering in the Toric collection adds a 2nd time zone and retrograde date function.
The Grand Prix D’Horlogerie de Genève Announces Competing Watches for 2017
Contenders in the GPHG 2017 (Grand Prix D’Horlogerie de Genève) have been announced—and we speculate on who the winners might be.
The Red, White, and Blue Watches of 2017—Just in Time For Independence Day
We get patriotic with our latest compilation of watches.
Watch of the Week: Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Métrographe
We go hands-on with the tastefully refreshed chronograph…
5 Oscar-Worthy Dress Watches for Your Next Black-Tie Gala
With award season well underway, we’ve compiled 5 dress watches worthy of tucking under the finest cuffs…
The Perfect Pairs: His and Her Watches for Valentine’s Day
Share your love of horology with your partner with a couple of watches you can wear together…
Best of the Best