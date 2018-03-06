Pens
See Spot Write: S.T. Dupont Releases Year of the Dog Pen and Lighter Collection
Celebrate the Chinese New Year with S.T. Dupont’s regal Year of the Dog limited-edition pen and lighter collection.
Time Travel: A Futuristic Car, Pen, Plane, and Rocket
Tomorrow’s most spellbinding technologies, from Elon Musk’s cosmic commuter rocket to a pen that doubles as a timepiece.
The Beatles Come Together for Montblanc’s Great Characters Pen Series
Montblanc celebrates one of the most significant rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time with the debut of a new series of pens inspired by the Beatles.
Sculpt Your Words with the Montegrappa Antonio Canova Pen
Montegrappa pays homage to one of history’s greatest Italian sculptors.
9 Stately Stocking Stuffers to Guarantee a Merry Season
From a jet card to a cigar lighter, good things come in small packages.
4 Inspired Fountain Pens with the Write Stuff
These new pens from Montegrappa, David Oscarson, Montblanc, and Graff von Faber-Castell explore a range of diverse themes.
A $5,900 Imperial Pen Fit for a Tsar
David Oscarson’s newest pen collection honors the centenary of the Romanov abdication.
Montegrappa Introduces a Spooky New Scribbler Just in Time for Halloween
The Merry Skull collection presents a cheerful take on a normally menacing Halloween motif.
A Pen Fit for A Viking: Graf von Faber-Castell’s Pen of the Year 2017
The German pen maker pays tribute to the age of the Vikings with runic engravings and sacred wood inlays.
Best of the Best