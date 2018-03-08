Phillips
Phillips Exhibition to Feature World’s Top Independent Watchmakers
The auction house’s touring exhibition celebrates watchmaking’s most talented independent horologists, making its first stop in Rome.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
March Auction and Art Fair Highlights
Picasso’s Sleeping Nude and a rare ring by Salvador Dalí lead this month’s offerings.
Art Sales at Auction on the Rise
Revenue figures from the major houses show an uptick in earnings in 2017.
Henri Cartier-Bresson Shines at Phillips
The December 12th sale in New York totaled more than $2 million.
Photography Proves Itself as a Medium for Investment
Collectors are finding the work of blue-chip artists—and at reasonable prices.
Top Auction House CEOs on Expanding Their Market Reach
The CEOs of Christie’s, Sotheby’s, Phillips, and Bonhams share their market strategies.
Postwar and Contemporary Art at Christie’s, Sotheby’s, and Phillips
We preview the New York sales taking place November 15 to 16.
Not-to-Miss Works on the Auction Block and at the Fairs in November
The personal belongings of Claude Monet and blue-chips postwar art are among the month’s market offerings.
Important Photographs at Phillips on November 2 Brings $2 Million
Works by Bruce Weber, Laurie Simmons, Steven Meisel, and Carrie Mae Weems offered in London.
Best of the Best