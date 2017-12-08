Pool
Boats and Yachts
The mammoth 460-foot concept from designer Ken Freivokh has at least two of everything, including certified helipads and swimming pools.
Homes for Sale
Real Estate Tycoon Nelson Rising Puts His L.A. Colonial Estate on the Market
Set on nearly two acres, the Southern California estate is listed for $8.5 million.
Marine
Dive Into This Yacht’s Ultimate Seaside Pool
With its monster-size freshwater pool, Benetti’s Seasense reinvents the superyacht beach club.
Homes for Sale
Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired This Contemporary Castle Bridging Nature and Architecture
Rising from a wooded grove, this modern estate has a blue marble pool that transforms into a dance floor.
Homes for Sale
A Modern Love Affair: This Renovated $23.5 Million Paris Mansion Is a Sight to Behold
Dream a little dream with the purchase of a modernized mansion with an indoor pool, spa, car elevator, and music recording studio.
Best of the Best
More of the Best of the Best 2017...