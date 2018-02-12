Portugal
10 of the Best Cities for People Who Want to Live Abroad
From Portugal to Vietnam, here’s where to put down roots around the world.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
A Road Warrior Refined: The 600 hp BMW M5 Recaptures Its Swagger
The sixth-generation executive race car redefines the model’s distinctive drive experience.
Verride Palácio Santa Catarina Is Lisbon’s Newest—and Most Stylish—Hideaway
The 18th-century townhouse has just been reimagined as a chic 19-room retreat in the heart of the increasingly popular city.
The Azores Islands’ Newest Hotel Is a Minimalist’s Dream
The White hotel on Portugal’s stunning São Miguel island puts the attention right where it should be: outside.
5 Homes with Panoramic Ocean Views
From Malibu to Montauk, these oceanfront homes have stunning waterfront vistas.
Lisbon’s Grande Dame is Back After a Glorious Renovation
Tivoli Avenida Liberdade Lisboa is once again Portugal’s luxury standard-bearer.
Glimpse the Atlantic Ocean from Almost Every Room in This Portugal Home
This spectacular estate has six bedrooms and five bathrooms.
Relax Like Portuguese Royalty at Tivoli Palácio de Seteais New Spa
Portugal’s aristocracy has been de-stressing in Sintra for centuries, and now you can, too.
11 Fall Harvest Experiences That Make the Most of the Season’s Bounty
A serious step up from leaf-peeping, these luxe one-of-a-kind experiences put you in the producer’s seat.
Best of the Best