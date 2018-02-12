Slideshows

Spirits

Bacardi Toasts 150 Years and Seven Generations

Founded in Santiago de Cuba in 1862 by Don Facundo Bacardí Massó and with its distillery now relocated in Puerto Rico, Bacardi has become the largest privately held, family-owned spirits company in the world. To commemorate its 150th anniversary, it took 20 years and eight former Bacardi master blenders—all descendants of Bacardi founder Don Massó—to […]

Clock
Spirits

A Puerto Rican Rum for a Spanish Knight

The family-owned Destilería Serrallés, now being run by fifth- and sixth-generation descendants of founder Don Juan Serrallés, has been producing Puerto Rican rums for more than 145 years. However, their flagship brand, DonQ, named in honor of the main character in Miguel Cervantes’ classic Spanish novel, The Ingenious Gentleman Don Quixote of La Mancha, wasn’t […]

Clock

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries