Raffles Hotels and Resorts

Sneak Peek: Raffles Hainan, China

Flanked by a shopping mall and two championship golf courses, Raffles Hainan opened September 1 as the top-end choice within the Chinese megaresort Clearwater Bay. Why to Go: If you are traveling in China and want a warm-weather reprieve, Hainan Island is a popular domestic retreat. The island is at the same latitude as Hawaii, […]

Sneak Peek: Raffles Makati, Philippines

Raffles Makati has opened in the thriving business district of Makati—part of the Metro Manila region of the Philippines—with three different components within a 30-floor tower: 32 Raffles hotel suites on two levels; 237 one- to four-bedroom Raffles Residences condominiums; and the Fairmont Makati, another hotel with 280 spacious deluxe rooms. In addition to fine-dining […]

Le Royal Monceau Opens a Private Oasis for Cigar Lovers

Le Royal Monceau, Raffles Paris opened Viñales Club, a private cigar club named after the Cuban tobacco region. The club opened in late September, and membership is limited to just 50 guests, who pay about $15,500 per year. Members of the club, which has a bar and private smoking terrace, have private humidors to house […]

Travel: Peace Out

In 1858, a french botanist named Henri Mouhot set off on a journey to Southeast Asia that began with a miserable four months at sea and continued with a trek beset by monsoons, floods, feverish heat, riled elephants, and rivers of leeches. But Mouhot emerged in Cambodia to encounter a vision so magical, he wrote, […]

Le Royal Monceau, Raffles Paris

Le Royal Monceau in Paris has been a rendezvous for artists and writers since the hotel opened in 1928. Even its recent reinvention started as a kind of performance-art piece: In 2008, the property hosted an all-night “demolition party” where the few hundred guests were handed Champagne and sledgehammers and invited to wreck the Beaux […]

Improving Paradise

“Don’t be alarmed if I make any sudden movements during the flight,” says my helicopter pilot as I take the seat next to him on a piercingly bright morning at Frégate Island Private. I nod hesitantly in response to this introduction, just before the tiny aircraft lurches upward, prompting a flurry in my stomach. “There […]

Raffles Hotel

In 1887, four Armenian brothers, the Sarkies, opened a then-10-room property on Beach Road, naming it after Singapore’s founding father, Sir Thomas Stamford Raffles. Thus began a narrative that since has included a literary tradition—Joseph Conrad, Rudyard Kipling, and James Michener are among the authors who have resided and penned at the hotel—and a social […]

