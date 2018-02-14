René Redzepi
David Chang Explores Food and Culture in Ugly Delicious, His New Netflix Show
The chef’s eight-episode documentary series will include some big chefs and famous friends.
Justin Timberlake Served Ants and Grasshoppers by Noma at His Album Launch Party
Some people weren’t quite ready for Rene Redzepi’s revolutionary cuisine.
Robb Report’s 10 Most Popular Dining Stories of 2017
The articles that left you hungry for more.
For $25K, Massimo Bottura Will Feed You Lunch After Leading You On a Bike Tour
Buying the experience also gives you a chance to win dinner for two on opening night of Noma 2.0.
Win a Chance to Dine at the New Noma’s Sold Out Opening Night
Rene Redzepi is offering an all-expenses-paid trip to Copenhagen for the historic meal.
Want a Table at the New Noma? You’re Already Too Late
Well, that was fast.
Noma 2.0 Will Start Taking Reservations Next Week
Rene Redzepi’s wildly influential restaurant has been closed for a year; now it’s time to nab your spot at the grand reopening.
Noma’s Style Has Influenced a Whole Generation of Restaurants. Now You Can Own It
As Rene Redzepi prepares to open Noma 2.0, he’s auctioning off décor from the original.
Noma’s Reopening Has Been Delayed by an Ancient Wall
Thanks to some Roman architects, the opening is now scheduled for January.
