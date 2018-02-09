Renovations
The Iconic Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary by Debuting a Fresh New Look
After $30 million worth of renovations, Maui’s grand dame has unveiled a breezy new island-centric vibe.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland is Bringing Luxury Back to the Rust Belt
Cleveland rocks—and so does this stunning renovation.
How an Abandoned 19th-Century Mansion Became Memphis’s Most Luxurious New Hotel
The exquisite James Lee House is a secret hideaway in the heart of Tennessee’s great river city.
“Rough It” Like a Rockefeller at the Recently Renovated Point Resort
The legendary Great Camp has a fresh new look in time for winter.
Lisbon’s Grande Dame is Back After a Glorious Renovation
Tivoli Avenida Liberdade Lisboa is once again Portugal’s luxury standard-bearer.
First Look: A Tour of Ireland’s Magically Remade Adare Manor
County Limerick’s legendary manor hotel has been reborn.
Lima’s Legendary Grande Dame Gets A Makeover
A luxurious legacy lives on at the newly renovated Country Club Lima Hotel.
8 Divine Hotels with a Holy History
These former monasteries, convents, and abbeys combine facinating locales with luxury accommodations.
This Resort Is Turning Sicily’s Sleepy Val di Noto into Italy’s Next Hot Spot
Dimora delle Balze has risen from the rubble of an ancient Sicilian masseria.
Best of the Best