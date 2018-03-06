Slideshows
Johnny Hallyday’s 1964 Iso Grifo A3/C Hits the Block in Paris
RM Sotheby’s to offer the late French pop star’s riveted ride on February 7.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
A Passel of Porsche 964s May Cause Bidding War at Amelia Island Auction
A few in the single-source assemblage could fetch seven figures.
Not-to-Miss Works on the Auction Block and at Fairs in December
Einstein’s Telescope and paintings by Rembrandt, Jean Dubuffet, and Joseph Wright of Derby lead this month’s sales.
6 Supercars through the Ages to Rev Up RM Sotheby’s Sale
The iconic automobiles will compete for attention alongside highly collectible art and wine.
Alfa Romeos and Ferraris to Face Off at the 2018 RM Sotheby’s Arizona Sale
A 1921 Alfa Romeo G1 and 1960 Ferrari 250 GT are among the cars competing for attention.
RM Sotheby’s Sale Will Make Antique American Automobiles Great Again
Among the auction lots are a 1936 Cadillac V16 Convertible Sedan and a Yellowstone Park Tour Bus.
Michael Schumacher’s Formula 1 Ferrari Races to Sotheby’s Sale
The Ferrari F2001 helped the renowned racer finish first in the 2001 season.
A LaFerrari Aperta Is the Costliest 21st-Century Sports Car Sold at Auction
Although the specific example has yet to be built, it sold for $10 million to benefit charity.
Rare Prancing Horses to Parade through RM Sotheby’s Ferrari Sale
Auction lots include a barn-find Daytona and a ride owned by one of the Rolling Stones.
Best of the Best