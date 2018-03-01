Rolex
Watch Collectors Embrace Vintage Pieces With Their Own Research
Vintage watches permeate the collections (and the culture) of next-generation enthusiasts.
The Annual Calendar Mechanism is Truly a Modern Movement
The annual calendar complication proliferates a little faster than expected.
Lots of Watches to Look Forward to at Christie’s This Month
These nine items should be the most interesting lots in Christie’s December-evening watch auction.
The Value of Time-Keeping: Vintage Watches Pay Off
Community and communication make a volatile combination in the vintage watch market.
Jack Nicklaus’s 50-Year Old Gold Rolex Day-Date May Be Headed for Auction
The golf legend is looking to raise $1 million for the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation.
How (and Why) Paul Newman’s Rolex Daytona Sold for Over $17M
With an an opening bid of $10M, Paul Newman’s Rolex Daytona has cemented its place in the record books.
The Must-Watch Lots Selling Alongside Paul Newman’s Daytona This Week
There’s more to Phillips New York’s Winning Icons auction than just one legendary Rolex.
Not-So-Standard Time: The Season’s Top 5 Watch Trends
As your wardrobe shifts to fall mode, your wrist wear should follow suit.
The 10 Best Brown Dials We’ve Seen in 2017
Though still an obscure color, brown dials continue to gain popularity with watch collectors in 2017.
