Robb Report’s 10 Most-Read Yachting Stories of 2017
From our Best of the Best roundups of superyachts and sailing yachts to cutting-edge new concepts, these are the stories that Robb Report readers viewed most this year.
5 Vehicles at the Vanguard
From sensational superyachts to cutting-edge convertibles, these fab five inspire escape fantasies.
Walk Through Superyacht Rossinavi Aurora
Robb Report shares video taken while touring at the Monaco Yacht Show.
Superyacht Project Zephyr Is a Futuristic Piece of Technology with a Huge Personality
The new 180-foot yacht Zephyr, designed by Federico Fiorentino and built by Rossinavi, reaches 32 knots but its high-performance hull is designed to cross the Atlantic.
Pininfarina and Rossinavi Superyacht Concept Revealed
Aurea, Pininfarina’s new concept yacht, is a breakthrough in form and function.
Best Yachts from Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
Buoyed by new-model introductions, the world’s largest boat show ends with increased attendance and many happy owners…
5 Period-Authentic Modern-Day Superyachts
Climb aboard one of these yachts and step back history…
10 Stunning Superyacht Interiors to Make You Feel Right at Home
Take a self-guided tour of some of the most glamorous superyachts on the water…
12 Top Yachts from the Monaco Yacht Show
The annual yachting extravaganza did not disappoint with exciting new launches of both superyachts and tenders…
Best of the Best