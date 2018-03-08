Slideshows

Ethereal

The 190-foot Royal Huisman Ethereal is one of the most environmentally friendly sailing superyachts to launch in the last few years. It boasts the first true hybrid engine on a sailing ship, a power source that uses motion generated under sail to recharge the yacht’s lithium-polymer batteries and run all functions on battery power for […]

Hanuman

Hanuman, the most recent launch from Royal Huisman, is based on the famed J-boat of the 1930s. The owner, who has previously owned two other yachts built by the Dutch yard, wanted original details like a teak-clad deckhouse, matte-finished deck hardware and a gleaming black hull with recessed gold stripe. The interior by Pieter Beeldsnijder […]

Meteor

From its Edwardian-influenced interior to its wide teak deck planks, Meteor harks back to the age of sail while making the most of modern technology and materials. For example, Rondal, Royal Huisman’s sister company, designed the rigging and sails to appear traditional but built the masts from carbon components and the sails from high-performance cloth. […]

Gliss

The owner of Gliss, who is Swiss, describes her as the maritime equivalent of the car racing world’s GT: She provides long-distance capabilities and high-performance cruising and racing abilities in ultimate comfort. Inside Information: At the owner’s request, the interior designer made several of the guest-area floors out of cork.

Arcadia

This vessel was the first major motor yacht design by Tony Castro, who is well-known for luxury sailing yacht creations. Inside Information: The yacht’s owner has been boating for nearly two decades and insisted that the engine systems be supremely quiet, so as not to disturb guest’s conversations.

