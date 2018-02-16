Royal Salute

Sin City’s Stellar Assemblage of Single Malts

Mahesh Patel is a man on a mission. He began by savoring and collecting the world’s rarest single-malt whiskies, and a few years ago he realized that other like-minded aficionados would also welcome the opportunity to taste these liquid treasures and meet the distillers who created them. Thus, the Universal Whisky Experience—The Nth was born. […]

