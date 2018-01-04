Sailing Vessel
Robb Report’s 10 Most-Read Yachting Stories of 2017
From our Best of the Best roundups of superyachts and sailing yachts to cutting-edge new concepts, these are the stories that Robb Report readers viewed most this year.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
Nautor’s Swan to Display Mockup at Düsseldorf Boat Show
Bucking tradition, Finnish company Nautor’s Swan will show a mock interior of the Swan 65.
Fast and Funky Baltic Yachts Pink Gin VI
The 175-foot Pink Gin VI from Baltic Yachts is the world’s largest carbon-fiber sloop with and features a unique interior.
The Cup Considers Nixing Its Cats
The just-announced AC75 monohull racing yacht could be the most exciting America’s Cup design in years.
Inside Leonardo Ferragamo’s $20 Million Superyacht
Solleone is the newest of Ferragamo’s seven yachts made by Nautor’s Swan.
Hop Aboard Eclectic Sailing Yacht Pink Gin VI
Dozens of interesting materials, from salmon skin to crystal chandeliers, gave Pink Gin VI the most unique interior at the Monaco Yacht Show.
New 136-Foot Sailing Yacht Satori and Tuscan Hotel Pair for Premier Package
Included is a three-night stay at Borgo Santo Pietro and a four-night Mediterranean cruise.
Best of the Best: 6 Sailing Yachts That Blow Away the Competition
Robb Report’s favorite sailing yachts that launched in the last year.
Wally Yachts Is Working on a Gorgeous New Sailing Yacht
The high-performance cruising yacht is being built for an avid racing yachtsman…
Best of the Best