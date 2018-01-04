Sailing
Set Sail Aboard Sailing Yacht Satori
Robb Report sets out on a new sailing yacht that brings the brilliance of Borgo Santo Pietro to the Mediterranean.
Robb Report’s 10 Most-Read Yachting Stories of 2017
From our Best of the Best roundups of superyachts and sailing yachts to cutting-edge new concepts, these are the stories that Robb Report readers viewed most this year.
Nautor’s Swan to Display Mockup at Düsseldorf Boat Show
Bucking tradition, Finnish company Nautor’s Swan will show a mock interior of the Swan 65.
Fast and Funky Baltic Yachts Pink Gin VI
The 175-foot Pink Gin VI from Baltic Yachts is the world’s largest carbon-fiber sloop with and features a unique interior.
The Cup Considers Nixing Its Cats
The just-announced AC75 monohull racing yacht could be the most exciting America’s Cup design in years.
Inside Leonardo Ferragamo’s $20 Million Superyacht
Solleone is the newest of Ferragamo’s seven yachts made by Nautor’s Swan.
Hop Aboard Eclectic Sailing Yacht Pink Gin VI
Dozens of interesting materials, from salmon skin to crystal chandeliers, gave Pink Gin VI the most unique interior at the Monaco Yacht Show.
Philippe Briand Designed an Explorer Yacht for Every Adventurer
The new Vitruvius line offers five explorer motor yachts, plus an expedition sailing superyacht, for different levels of wanderlust.
The Best 5 Sailing Yachts of the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show
Of the 1000 in attendance, these float to the top.
