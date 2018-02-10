Slideshows

W Scottsdale Hosts ‘Girls Ultimate Weekends’

Scottsdale, AZ – Take ‘Ladies Night’ to the next level with the new Girls Ultimate Weekends at W Scottsdale. Held on August 21 – 23, 2015 and October 2 – 4, 2015, these over-the-top getaway stays are jam packed with exclusive nightlife, VIP treatment and poolside perks for groups booking five rooms or more. Guests […]

Golden Waters: Light Installation by Grimanesa Amorós Extends From Soleri Bridge in Scottsdale, Arizona

Golden Waters, a temporary light installation by artist Grimanesa Amorós, which extends from the famous Soleri Bridge, is on view now until September 30, 2015.  Scottsdale Public Art, a leader of defining art in the public realm, is the sponsor of the installation. Inspired by and reflecting the natural elegance of the Arizona canal, a […]

Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Introduces Sensei Therapists

Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain – known as a gathering point for the country’s most seasoned spa healers – has introduced a new category of therapist to its Asian-inspired Sanctuary Spa: Sensei. “Sensei,” a term that holds tremendous honor and respect in the Japanese culture, is typically reserved for great mentors and teachers. Sensei therapists at […]

The $20,000 Bachelor or Bachelorette Party

W Scottsdale ups the ante with the ultimate fling before the ring for up to eight of your closest pals. The Bachlor(ette) Luxury Package includes a two-night stay in VIP accommodations, 24-hour limo service, $2,000 dining credit and plenty of fun for an unforgettable trip your friends will talk about for years to come. Groups will […]

