Slideshows
Investor Peter Lynch Lists His Arizona Estate for $9.5 Million
The Southwestern-style estate has multiple structures, a swimming pool, and adobe fireplaces.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
A One-Off Ferrari and Race-Rich Jaguar May Fetch Eight Figures at Sale
Pricing for the 1956 Jaguar D-Type and 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Speciale is powered by provenance.
What to Look for on the Block and at the Fairs in January
The New Year brings new opportunities for collectors.
Six Spectacular Adventures for Summer
Take your holiday to new heights with these invigorating pursuits around the world…
One of Arizona’s Most Esteemed Spa Hideaways Just Got A Lot Better
Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain nears completion of one-of-a-kind Spa House…
W Scottsdale Hosts ‘Girls Ultimate Weekends’
Scottsdale, AZ – Take ‘Ladies Night’ to the next level with the new Girls Ultimate Weekends at W Scottsdale. Held on August 21 – 23, 2015 and October 2 – 4, 2015, these over-the-top getaway stays are jam packed with exclusive nightlife, VIP treatment and poolside perks for groups booking five rooms or more. Guests […]
Golden Waters: Light Installation by Grimanesa Amorós Extends From Soleri Bridge in Scottsdale, Arizona
Golden Waters, a temporary light installation by artist Grimanesa Amorós, which extends from the famous Soleri Bridge, is on view now until September 30, 2015. Scottsdale Public Art, a leader of defining art in the public realm, is the sponsor of the installation. Inspired by and reflecting the natural elegance of the Arizona canal, a […]
Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Introduces Sensei Therapists
Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain – known as a gathering point for the country’s most seasoned spa healers – has introduced a new category of therapist to its Asian-inspired Sanctuary Spa: Sensei. “Sensei,” a term that holds tremendous honor and respect in the Japanese culture, is typically reserved for great mentors and teachers. Sensei therapists at […]
The $20,000 Bachelor or Bachelorette Party
W Scottsdale ups the ante with the ultimate fling before the ring for up to eight of your closest pals. The Bachlor(ette) Luxury Package includes a two-night stay in VIP accommodations, 24-hour limo service, $2,000 dining credit and plenty of fun for an unforgettable trip your friends will talk about for years to come. Groups will […]
Best of the Best