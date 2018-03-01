Sedan
Test-Driving the Mercedes-AMG E63 S Sedan on a Formula 1 Racetrack in Portugal
The 603 hp version of the E-Class tames the backroads and then tackles the track…
The 2017 BMW 5 Series Sedan Is a Subtle Yet Smart Evolution
The seventh-generation 5 Series gets a facelift and a slew of new in-car tech…
Volvo’s S90 Flagship Sedan Shows the Brand’s Commitment to Keeping You Safe
The goal is to eliminate all serious or fatal injuries by 2020…
The GM of Genesis Talks about Hyundai’s New Luxury Brand
He says the G90 and G80 sedans will be joined by a luxury SUV and a sports coupe…
First Drive of Hyundai’s Genesis G90 “Luxury” Sedan
Genesis takes aim at luxury with its new G90, which we put to the test in British Columbia…
These Are 2016’s Best New Luxury Sedans
The selections range from all electric to race ready to limousine quality…
Best of the Best 2016: Wheels | Sedans: Cadillac CTS-V
The CTS-V is the most storming Cadillac sedan since the “Maybellene” era…
Best of the Best 2016: Wheels | Sedans: Tesla Model S P90D
The Model S P90D is the fastest-accelerating sedan on the market with the Spaceballs-inspired Ludicrous mode…
Best of the Best 2016: Wheels | Sedans: BMW 750i xDrive
BMW’s redesigned flagship, 750i xDrive, is the most driver oriented of the large luxury sedans…
Best of the Best