Muscle Cars Give Strong Performance at Mecum’s 2018 Kissimmee Auction
Among the beautiful brutes to cross the block was a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe that brought bidding to $583,000.
Sale of Rare Shelby Prototype to Raise Funds for Children’s Charity
Driven at press events by Carroll Shelby himself, the car will be auctioned by Barrett-Jackson on January 19.
5 Quintessential Gifts for the Car Connoisseur
From a one-of-a kind Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII to a fabulous flying car, these packages present the apex of automobiles.
Wild Horses: This Collection of Mustangs Is a Must See
Ted Segerstrom and his wife Rae have corralled about 85 examples of the model to share with the public.
Why Is the Sebring Shelby Cobra So Captivating? Superformance’s CEO Explains.
The 15 examples to be made replicate the Cobras that raced at the 1963 12 Hours of Sebring race.
The 10 Speedy Toys and Trips We’re Chasing Right Now
From a souped-up Shelby to the Swiss slopes, we share our fast and furious flights of fancy…
An Inside Look at Bruce Meyer’s Ultimate Man Cave and Car Collection
In this video, the Beverly Hills car collector takes us inside his incredible vintage car collection…
10 Showstopping Classic Cars from the Quail Motorsports Gathering
The annual event gathered together some of the finest examples of automobile as art…
A Rare Alfa Romeo Roadster and Ferrari Racer Go Under the Hammer
A 1939 Alfa Romeo Touring Spider and a 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta are priced in the millions…
