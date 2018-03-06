Shoes
Oliver Sweeney’s Latest Capsule Collection Lets You Walk a Mile in Renowned Photographer Nadav Kander’s Shoes
The British shoemaker has teamed up with an acclaimed photographer, plus a chef and explorer, to release a series of limited-edition collections.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
Every Gentleman Should Own a Pair of Shoes from These Four Heritage British Cobblers
From John Lobb to Cleverley, these British brands should be on your radar (or better yet, on your feet).
You’re Going to Want Every Pair of the Armoury’s New Shoe Collection
The renowned menswear boutique’s first in-house footwear line is every bit as lust-worthy as you’d expect.
Why So Many of Your Favorite Shoes are Made in Italy’s Le Marche Region
Inside the idyllic region that is home to the country’s most revered artisanal shoemakers.
Heinrich Dinkelacker: German Footwear Steeped in Tradition
This 138-year-old German shoe company still crafts everything by hand.
Swap Out Your Go-To Dress Shoes for One of these Five Effortlessly Edgy Styles
Kick-start your fall wardrobe with a subtly statement pair of chunky-soled dress shoes.
Slide into Summer with these Four Chic Sandals
Love ‘em or hate ‘em, the athletics-inspired slide sandal is the shoe of summer.
The Seven Essential Shoes Every Modern Gentleman Should Have in His Wardrobe
Master the art of timeless style with these seven classic shoes.
Mezlan and the Tailory New York Partner to Pair Bespoke Suiting with Custom Fit Footwear
This freshly minted partnership may satisfy all your custom attire needs in a single New York location.
Best of the Best