Art Sales at Auction on the Rise
Revenue figures from the major houses show an uptick in earnings in 2017.
Exceptionally Rare 102-Carat White Diamond is Now for Sale
Sotheby’s unveils a record-breaking white diamond.
What to Look for on the Block and at the Fairs in February
These are the top auction highlights this month.
Sotheby’s Jewelry Expert Shares the Dos and Don’ts of Valentine’s Day Gifting
Sotheby’s Frank Everett talks brooches, right-hand rings, and how to find an exceptional gift for your valentine.
Lots to Love: Gems from the Gentry
Aristocrats open their attics for Sotheby’s Of Royal and Nobel Descent auction.
Americana Week in New York Auctions Important New England Furniture
Rare and important works from New England hit the block at Sotheby’s January 17–20.
Demand for Old Masters is on the Rise
December’s London sales are up 75.6% over last year.
What to Look for on the Block and at the Fairs in January
The New Year brings new opportunities for collectors.
An Insider’s Guide to Master Drawings New York
Here’s what to look for in the galleries and on the block, January 26–February 3.
Best of the Best