Sneak Peek: Soak Up One of the Wonders of the World at the Retreat at Blue Lagoon Iceland
The ever-popular Blue Lagoon is upping the luxury factor with this sleek, wellness-focused new hotel.
10 Next-Gen Wellness Retreats Ushering in a New Era of Spa Holidays
These cutting-edge retreats prove that the days of fat farms and palaces of pampering are long gone.
LA’s Four Most Fabulous Facial Treatments for Your Next Red-Carpet Moment
On the eve of the 90th annual Academy Awards, we tested out four of L.A.’s most innovative, flashbulb-ready facial treatments.
Sneak Peek: Waldhotel, Switzerland’s Newest Wellness Retreat
It’s never been easier to stick with those New Year’s resolutions at Switzerland’s newest wellness retreat.
This All-Inclusive Mansion on the Sea of Cortez Is a Luxe Beach Haven
Come for the views. Stay for the in-house spa, infinity pool, and 18-hole pitch and putt course.
Amberwood House: A $100 Million London Estate That Comes with a Scandalous History
This former home of ballerina Margot Fonteyn and previous Panama Embassy is being renovated by developer K10.
Aston Martin Residences Break Ground in Downtown Miami
Don’t just drive like a boss; live like one.
Ritz-Carlton’s new Bacara Resort & Spa Is the Ultimate Relaxation Destination in Santa Barbara
With a 42,000-square-foot spa, six restaurants, and three pools, you may never want to leave Ritz-Carlton’s latest retreat.
Four Seasons Resort Maui Hosts a Fall Tennis Camp with Champions of the Sport
Swing into this exclusive tennis camp at a Hawaiian paradise.
