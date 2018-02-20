Stockholm

Dining

BEST of the BEST 2014 | Leisure | Dining: Oaxen Krog

Like the individuals who created it, New Nordic cuisine is almost always restrained, but at Oaxen Krog (+46.8.551.531.05, http://www.oaxen.com), chef Magnus Ek imbues that restraint with new levels of refinement. Reopened in Stockholm last year after moving from its former home on a remote island, Oaxen Krog provides a sleekly designed showcase for the chef’s […]

Destinations

Grand Hôtel

When Greta Garbo said, “I want to be alone,” she was in a Grand Hotel in a different city. But whenever the reclusive star visited her hometown in Sweden, she stayed at the Grand Hôtel Stockholm. During one visit, Garbo never left her suite, even hiding from the manager who delivered her meals. The Grand, […]

Best of the Best

