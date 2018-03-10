Superyacht
3 Red-Hot Design Concepts You can Ride, Sail, and Watch
An autonomous racecar, a megayacht in tune with nature, and a design-savvy TV make the list.
Elegant Project Affinity Is Up for Grabs
The 263-foot collaboration between Superyachts Monaco and the A Group created a yacht with a long, lean profile that’s reminiscent of older classic ocean liners.
Oceanco’s Project Tuhura Is a Futuristic Superyacht Styled on a Dugout Canoe
Oceanco’s 377-foot Tuhura is based on one of the most simple but efficient nautical designs in history.
Step Inside the Pearl 80
The two-tier interior of the Pearl 80 was one of the most innovative designs at the Miami Yacht Show.
Benetti Delivers Its First Delfino 95 Yacht
Benetti’s new Delfino 95, the first superyacht of its Class displacement line, rewrites the rules for exterior design.
Oceanco Launches Superyacht Project Shark
The 295-foot Project Shark was inspired by nature and resembles its long and lean namesake.
Newly Delivered Heesen Superyacht VanTom Heads to the Med
The sixth of Heesen’s 50-meter semi-displacement series, VanTom’s elegant custom interior is designed for family time.
This Superyacht Was Built for Charter
The smart design and first-rate crew of the Vertige, named for the owner’s favorite French wine, offers a top-notch charter experience.
2018 Miami Yacht Show on Collins Avenue
Robb Report highlights five yachts to watch for at this week’s Miami Yacht Show.
