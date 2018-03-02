Slideshows

Art & Collectibles

Alpine Art

Vintage ski posters present uplifting visions of Champagne powder and sunny skies. Owning a ski Chalet is not a prerequisite to acquiring a vintage ski poster, but it is something that many buyers have in common, says Nicholas Lowry, president and principal auctioneer of Swann Auction Galleries in New York. “What distinguishes ski posters is […]

Clock
Accessories

Pens: Writer’s Block

Before Bonhams launched a series of fountain-pen auctions in the United States, the first of which was held in 2009, no major American house had ever hosted a recurring sale dedicated to writing instruments. Last September Swann Galleries in New York held its first pen sale—then followed it with another auction in March. This small but […]

Clock

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries