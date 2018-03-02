Slideshows
What to Look for on the Block and at the Fairs in February
These are the top auction highlights this month.
November’s Most Notable Rare Books and Manuscripts
This month’s offerings include a rare edition of Ptolemy’s Geography and the collected works of Ian Fleming.
I Want You: More Than 100 Vintage World War I Posters Hit the Auction Block
These iconic works of propaganda art will go under the gavel on August 2.
The Other Post Man
J. C. Leyendecker’s 1928 Saturday Evening Post cover marking the tercentennial of the “First Thanksgiving” goes to auction in May…
Alpine Art
Vintage ski posters present uplifting visions of Champagne powder and sunny skies. Owning a ski Chalet is not a prerequisite to acquiring a vintage ski poster, but it is something that many buyers have in common, says Nicholas Lowry, president and principal auctioneer of Swann Auction Galleries in New York. “What distinguishes ski posters is […]
Swann Auction Galleries to Sell Matchbooks and Other Imagery Oddities
The Vernacular Imagery, Photobooks & Fine Photographs auction is scheduled for December 11…
Pens: Writer’s Block
Before Bonhams launched a series of fountain-pen auctions in the United States, the first of which was held in 2009, no major American house had ever hosted a recurring sale dedicated to writing instruments. Last September Swann Galleries in New York held its first pen sale—then followed it with another auction in March. This small but […]
Best of the Best