Slideshows

Modernity Meets the Desert at This Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired Estate
The home’s contemporary and cozy aesthetic is accented by eight limestone fireplaces, a saltwater pool, and sliding glass walls.
Peek Inside a Desert Oasis with a 95-Foot Swimming Pool and Whimsical Art Installations
It’s the most expensive listing in Riverside County, California.
This Cabo San Lucas Estate Is Built into a Limestone Cliffside Over the Pacific Ocean
The estate is architecturally stunning—and so private that Brad Pitt crashed here while filming Troy.
Villa Sole: Italian Architecture Is Reimagined in this $29.5 Million Dwelling on Miami’s Waterfront
Step into this 12-bedroom villa designed by Massimo Comoli on Miami’s Intracoastal Waterway.
Exclusive: $17.5 Million Modern Bachelor Pad in Beverly Hills Is Made with Swiss Perfection
This contemporary home on the hillside is sure to be the most popular on the block.
This All-Inclusive Mansion on the Sea of Cortez Is a Luxe Beach Haven
Come for the views. Stay for the in-house spa, infinity pool, and 18-hole pitch and putt course.
Amberwood House: A $100 Million London Estate That Comes with a Scandalous History
This former home of ballerina Margot Fonteyn and previous Panama Embassy is being renovated by developer K10.
Exclusive: Live Next to Oprah in a $45 Million Montecito Estate
This Italian-inspired estate has its own fruit orchard, sprawling garden with marble fountains, and hand-painted murals.
5 European Homes with Stunning Indoor Swimming Pools
From Switzerland to France, these indoor pools can be enjoyed all year long.
