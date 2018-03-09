Slideshows
Perfect 10: What Our Editors Loved in March 2018
From sunken-treasure-leather bags to a futuristic Audi to the iconic Baselworld watch show, we’ve rounded up our editor’s favorite objects, events, and destinations in March.
Must-See Gems at TEFAF
We call out the best contemporary and antique jewels from this month’s world-renowned art fair.
Behind the Scenes at TEFAF
Connoisseurs head to Maastricht for the European Fine Art Fair, which opens March 10.
Important Books and Manuscripts for Sale in March
A rare Book of Hours produced at Amiens and an early manual of chess lead this month’s offerings.
March Auction and Art Fair Highlights
Picasso’s Sleeping Nude and a rare ring by Salvador Dalí lead this month’s offerings.
Behind the Scenes at TEFAF New York, Debuting Tonight at the Park Avenue Armory
Dutch architect Tom Postma on drawing the visitor’s eye.
