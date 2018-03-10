Turntables
The Most Expensive Music of Today Is Recorded on Mediums from the Past
Not everyone streams their music; some buyers are spending upwards of $400 for a single album on analog media…
Direct-Drive Turntable Pioneer Technics Is Back with Its Most Advanced Model Ever
The audio brand displayed a prototype of its SP-10R for the first time at IFA earlier this week.
Zegna Branches Out With Games, Audio Gear, and Other Accessories
The Toyz collection brings the Italian fashion house’s stylish touch to a wide range of new products.
The Source File: A Q&A With Material Good Co-Founder Rob Ronen
We talk art, watches, and reinventing the rules of luxury retail.
10 Design-Minded Turntables That Look as Gorgeous as They Sound
Vinyl is having a resurgence, but the stunning design found in high-end turntables remains an underappreciated art.
Grand Prix Audio’s Parabolica Is a Turntable Built Like a Racecar
A direct-drive system built with Formula 1 racing precision gives this turntable impressive accuracy.
Shinola Takes a Shine to Vinyl with the Runwell Turntable
The soon-to-be released record player debuts the Detroit-based brand’s new Audio line…
The 10 Most Over-the-Top Turntables in the World
You might have noticed that vinyl is cool again, but you’ve never seen turntables quite like these…
