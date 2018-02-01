Ultrathin
Arnold and Son Introduces New Variations of Its Ultrathin UTTE Watch
The new timepieces are equipped with tourbillon movements just 2.97 mm thick…
Jaeger-LeCoultre Reveals Its Latest Grande Reverso
At the 2014 Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie in Geneva (January 20 to 24), the watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre introduced the latest addition to its renowned Grande Reverso series, the Grande Reverso Ultra Thin 1931. The new watch pays tribute to the art deco design of the original Grande Reverso, which was created at the request […]
L.U.C Extra Flat
The tagline “less is more” speaks volumes about Chopard’s thinnest timepiece, a 6.8mm-thick chronometer available in both rose and white gold with a slate-gray dial. The thin case is achieved through an off-centered rotor, accommodating a self-winding movement and 65-hour power reserve. Available in 18-karat rose or white gold, with a hand-sewn alligator leather strap, […]
Altiplano
The Altiplano, a signature style for Piaget, has evolved to include a sweep seconds hand at 10 o’clock and a 40mm dial. The watchmaker is also offering a limited-edition rose-gold model with a tobacco-brown dial on a brown alligator strap. Inside Information: Piaget has long been a leader in ultrathin watch movements, once the very […]
