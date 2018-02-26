Women’s Watches
Cartier Previews New Crash and Baignoire Women’s Watches Ahead of SIHH
The famed jewelry brand returns to iconic shapes with its new women’s offerings.
Defying Convention: Urwerk Presents New UR-106 Flower Power
Urwerk’s latest timepiece for women is anything but ordinary…
Chanel Breathes New Life into Première Line with Camélia Skeleton
Chanel’s newest in-house movement brings high-caliber finishing to the popular women’s collection…
4 of the Best New Women’s Watches on Display at Baselworld 2017
These beautiful new watches prove that complicated watchmaking isn’t just a man’s game…
What Makes a Watch a Women’s Watch? It’s Complicated, but Beauty Reigns
Women’s timepieces range from the subdued and the sophisticated to the utilitarian and the unisex…
The Jaquet Droz Grande Seconde SW Lady Celebrates Feminine Strength and Style
Diamonds and mother-of-pearl find protection in stainless steel for this latest release…
Jaeger-LeCoultre Dazzles with a New Diamond-Accented Women’s Reverso
The Reverso One High Jewelry in white gold draws inspiration from early Reverso models of the 1930s…
Best of the Best 2016: Style | Women’s Watches: Van Cleef & Arpels Carpe Koï
The Carpe Koï is set with 8,000 colored stones, including yellow sapphires and Paraíba-like tourmalines…
Best of the Best 2016: Style | Women’s Watches: Fabergé Lady Compliquée Peacock
Fabergé has transcended the patronizingly cute timepieces that Swiss brands often build for women…
Best of the Best