Best of the Best: 4 Luxurious Beach Resorts You Can Call Home

Kohanaiki

Meanwhile, the Big Island of Hawaii’s Kohanaiki lured vacation-​home owners across the Pacific with some big news of its own. In Decemberthe 450-acre residential community unveiled a$65 million clubhouse with everything from a tasting room filled with rare vintages (including 50 years’ worth of Château Mouton Roths­child) to a speakeasy-style lounge. There’s also a bowling alley, a movie theater, a spa, a swimming pool, and a steak house—all reserved for the lucky few who call Kohanaiki home.

Chileno Bay Resort & Residences

Our favorite tropical holidays are the ones that never end. In Los Cabos, we’re hoping to put down roots at the new Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, an Auberge-managed 22-acre beachfront retreat that includes 33 full-ownership villas. The three- and four-bedroom residences—priced from $2.6 million to $4.95 million—promise laid-back south-of-the-border living with indoor and outdoor kitchens, swimming pools and hot tubs, and a cool playa-contemporary style.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla

In the Caribbean, the vacation-home scene has been invigorated by news of the recently renovated Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla, perched on a picturesque bluff between Meads and Barnes Bays. The 134 residences range from one- and two-bedroom condominiums to four- and five-bedroom beach villas. Priced from $725,000 to $10 million, the Kelly Wearstler–designed homes come with custom furnishings and sparkling metal­lic details, as well as VIP access to the Four Seasons resort’s amenities.

Canouan Estate Villas and Residences and Pink Sands Club

Nearby, the little-known island of Canouan is capturing the in crowd’s attention with its Canouan Estate Villas and Residences and Pink Sands Club. The former, comprising nearly two-thirds of the entire isle, is speckled with an exclusive collection of 31 two- to seven-bedroom residences, each carefully situated for maximum views of the sea. The latter, which opened in October, is an exclusive hub where homeowners have access to an Espa facility, five restaurants, and a pristine stretch of Godahl Beach.