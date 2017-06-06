Air France Teams up with a Paris Legend to Create New In-Flight Cocktails

One of the world’s most acclaimed bartenders has partnered with Air France to make its La Première cabin even more extravagant. The first-class service already offers exceptional airport lounges with spa services, and planes with private 32-square-foot suites that feature beds over 6.5 feet long.

Beginning in July, La Première guests on any of Air France’s 777-300 and Airbus A380 planes can now pair their Aquitaine Sturia caviar and gourmet in-flight meals from chefs like Daniel Boulud and Joël Robuchon with the magical mixology of Ritz Paris’s Colin Field. The new cocktail offerings—conceived by the British bartender and mixed onboard by flight attendants—will change every three months but always include some of Field’s favorite ingredients, such as calvados, Armagnac, and Champagne.

With Field comes all the glamour and romance of the Ritz Paris, where the 56-year-old bartender has overseen the historic Bar Hemingway for 23 years. Dating to 1898, the grande dame of the Place Vendôme recently underwent a four-year, $400 million renovation. Bar Hemingway—where according to legend, its namesake infamous writer downed 51 dry martinis in a row—is naturally one of the recently reopened property’s highlights. It is here that Field devised his clear dry dirty martini and Bloody Mary, the latter of which allows guests to choose from a selection of in-season tomatoes for the juice. Expect the same type of ingenuity and attention to detail on your next flight to Paris.