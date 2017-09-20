Sneak Peek: Say Aloha to Wakiki’s Newest Chic Retreat

With its unique mix of sun-soaked beaches, world-class shopping, and lush natural beauty, Oahu’s Waikiki beach has long been a hot spot for vacationers looking to unwind and relax. The beach’s perennial popularity has made real estate for new hotels scarce, with openings few and far between. Set to welcome its first set of guests in December, this year’s newcomer to the jam-packed strip is the fresh and modern Alohilani Resort—a $115 million transformation of Waikiki’s longstanding Pacific Beach Hotel.

Hawaiian for “the heavenly brightness,” the new hotel’s name was chosen to honor the islands’ last reigning monarch, Queen Lili’uokalani (the property lies on land held by the Queen Lili’uokalani Trust). The name also calls to mind how the ocean seems to sparkle as the sun sets over it; just 50 short steps from the beach, the hotel has a breathtaking view visible from many of the resort’s 839 airy rooms and suites. Designed by the Rockwell Group, these rooms and suites all feature a clean, neutral palette of creamy whites and sandy beiges, keeping the focus on the stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, Diamond Head Peak, and bustling city outside.

When not out lounging on Kuhio Beach, taking a helicopter tour of the island’s dense jungle, or exploring the North Shore’s prime snorkeling coves, guests can unwind in a cabana while enjoying a Tiki cocktail at the adults-only infinity pool or frolicking in the splash-friendly family pool.

And if all of the day’s hiking and swimming weren’t enough exercise, guests can also head to the property’s wellness center for a workout overlooking the lobby’s 280,000-gallon saltwater Oceanarium, home to more than 1,000 fish and coral formations, all indigenous to Oahu.