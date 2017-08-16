Travel the Globe in Serious Style with Aman’s Latest Private Jet Journey

Aman junkies, take note: The luxurious hotel and resort brand has partnered with bespoke travel experts Remote Lands to create the ultimate around-the-world trip. The ultra-exclusive private jet expedition (from $114,888 per person) will whisk just 16 guests through some of the most popular—and most exclusive—destinations in Asia, India, and the Mediterranean, all while staying in nine of Aman’s exquisite properties across 22 days.

The trip kicks off in Tokyo on April 15, 2018, when guests will get to experience the city at the height of the Sakura season, when the city’s famous cherry blossom trees burst into full bloom. From there, guests will board an Airbus AC319 that has been luxuriously retrofitted to seat just 16 passengers (down from its original capacity of 126), complete with separate living rooms, bedrooms, and bathrooms with full-size tubs and showers.

Once they touch down in their next destination—Shanghai—passengers will be greeted by their own private car and guide, ensuring some privacy and alone time before rejoining the group for cocktails in one of the new Amanyangun’s stunning antique Ming- and Qing-dynasty-era villas.

After making stops on the dramatic coastline of Vietnam’s East Sea and the golden beaches of Phuket, guests will hop on two smaller G200 private jets to make the journey up to the mountains of Bhutan. The Asian leg of the journey wraps up with a two-night stay at the palatial Amanbagh, where guests will explore Rajasthan, the starkly beautiful region that was once the stronghold of India’s Mughals.

The Airbus will then whisk guests on a whistle-stop tour through the cradle of Western civilization, with stops in Greece and Montenegro’s stunningly remote Sveti Stefan islet. The trip will come to a close on May 6 in Venice, where guests will stay in Aman’s restored 16th-century palazzo, which looks out over the city’s Grand Canal.