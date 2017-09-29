Tap Into Your Inner Bear Grylls with Black Tomato’s Bespoke Wilderness Adventure

Getting lost has never been so luxurious. Travel outfitter Black Tomato—known for curating exclusive itineraries that have taken clients everywhere, from the filming locations of their favorite TV shows to the vast plains of Mongolia to learn how to hunt with eagles alongside locals—has just announced the introduction of the new Get Lost experience, designed to give guests a taste of the untamed outdoors. Faint of heart need not apply.

The bespoke packages (starting from $33,000 per person) are designed to take guests completely out of their element, dropping them in an undisclosed location where they are left to their own devices to navigate out of the unknown—and potentially uncharted—terrain. To prevent any Into the Wild–style mishaps, the Black Tomato team will conduct extensive consultations with each guest before letting them loose, allowing them to choose the type of environment—from polar, desert, and mountain to jungle or coastal—they would prefer to be dropped into, and provide personalized training sessions to sharpen any survival skills that they may need.

Aside from this consultation, the guests will know nothing about the kind of adventure they are getting themselves into. After being transported to the remote location via private helicopter or plane, guests are outfitted with sophisticated tracking equipment (so the Black Tomato team can monitor their progress from a distance) and are left to spend 5 to 7 nights out in the wild—completely disconnected from their daily lives.

Upon completion of the expedition, guests will be treated to a seriously indulgent celebration and send-off designed by the Black Tomato team as a deeply personal reward to embracing the art of being lost—and finding themselves in the process.