Black Tomato’s Panic Button Brings Bespoke Travel to the Modern Age

Everything about Black Tomato is over-the-top. The luxury travel outfitter has made a name for itself by pulling together expertly crafted (and sometimes seemingly impossible) bespoke itineraries that give clients insider access to some of the world’s farthest-flung destinations. This year alone, the always-innovative brand has launched programs that run the gamut from Into the Wild–style wilderness adventures to a luxe, zero-impact temporary camp in Bolivia’s otherworldly Uyuni Salt Flats. But now, the company has outdone itself with the introduction of its latest program: the Panic Button.

A hyper-speed version of its anything-but-standard approach to travel, the Panic Button allows clients who are seriously short on time to still pull off a bucket-list-worthy adventure (without a cookie-cutter package or prefab itinerary in sight). Once a client hits the button on Black Tomato’s website, the rest of the outfitter’s offerings will fall away—leaving the panicking jet-setter with a focused set of questions designed to get to the heart of their travel meltdown. One of the company’s dedicated Panic Experts will then immediately review the responses and reach out to the client to talk through every detail of why they are panicking, find out what kind of adventure they are looking for, and determine if there is anywhere the traveler absolutely does not want to go. From there, they’ll work around-the-clock to put together one or two fully fleshed out, completely bespoke itineraries within 24 hours—and have the client packed and on their way to Iceland or Beijing within a few short days.

With the groundbreaking new program, trips that would typically take months to put together—think a sweeping honeymoon tour through Morocco (with a bottle of the newlywed’s favorite hard-to-find bubbly specially flown in, of course) or a whirlwind foodie tour of Buenos Aires led by in-the-know locals—can be whipped together in breakneck speed. But this condensed time frame doesn’t mean that any of the usual Black Tomato touches will be missing—expect private, after-hours tours of iconic sights led by historians, chartered boats if the ferry doesn’t run at exactly the right time, and reservations at those restaurants that are always fully committed. All guests need to do is sit back, relax, and let the journey unfold.