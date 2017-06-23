Put Your Factory-Fresh BMW through Its Paces with Three New European Driving Tours

Imagine taking your brand-new BMW on a six-day adventure through the roads and towns connecting Munich and Paris, complete with guided tours and wine-tasting. Taking ownership of a new BMW through the marque’s European Delivery program—in which customers travel to Munich, Germany, to receive their cars in person—is already a momentous experience, but Butterfield & Robinson has made the event even more memorable by introducing three new self-driving tours only available to program participants.

After meeting with the delivery team at the architecturally stunning BMW Welt exhibition center (located next to the company’s headquarters) and taking possession of their precious purchase, buyers are treated to a tour the BMW factory and museum. They then have the opportunity to spend some quality time with the new car, embarking on one of Butterfield & Robinson’s three curated itineraries. (Participants can also arrange bespoke European tours through the travel company)

The Munich-to-Vienna trip teases out the normally half-day drive to the Austrian capital into a six-day adventure. It includes stops in Salzburg, Austria, and Prague, among others. Along the way, the new owners meet with local experts for guided tours of the cities and enjoy lavish meals and shopping excursions.

The six-day Munich-to-Paris itinerary includes a tour of Zurich, Switzerland, with a local guide; a drive through Alsace’s picturesque wine country; and a pop in at the Jacques Selosse wine estate in the Champagne region.

The third option is a five-day tour of the Bavarian Alps region, with visits to glassmaker Riedel’s headquarters and the island castle of the “Mad King” Ludwig.

No matter which itinerary the buyer chooses, they simply take their car to one of 12 drop-off stations located throughout Europe at the journey‘s end. It will then be shipped to its new home, arriving at a local BMW center convenient to the owner in six to 10 weeks.

Both the Munich to Vienna and Munich to Paris trips are priced from $2,795, based on double occupancy; the Munich Alpine Loop is priced from $2,495, also based on double occupancy.