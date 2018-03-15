Black Tomato Brings Luxury to Bolivia’s Otherworldly Landscapes

When it comes to dreaming up (and actually executing) bucket-list-level excursions into some of the most far-flung parts of the world, you would be hard-pressed to find a company that does it better than Black Tomato. The luxury travel outfitter is known for creating bespoke and highly personalized itineraries for clients, ranging from exclusive tours through Europe’s most beloved cities to treks through untamed nature designed to test the limits of even the most intrepid travelers. Now, the company is bringing its unique mix of luxury service and outdoor savvy to the dramatic and often otherworldly landscapes of Bolivia.

Blink in Bolivia, an extension of the brand’s Blink itineraries, launched in late 2016 and has Black Tomato’s team of experts working closely with guests to design and build luxe temporary accommodations almost anywhere in the world, giving them once-in-a-lifetime access to untouched places like the banks of Cambodia’s Mekong River, the foothills of Argentina, and the coasts of Oman. Typically, the accommodations built for the Blink excursions are dismantled and removed after guests have gone home, leaving little to no trace on the pristine environments in which they were built. But in Bolivia, the igloo-like structures created by the brand will remain standing from August through October, giving more travelers a chance to immerse themselves into typically inaccessible areas of the country.

The itineraries will kick off in vibrant La Paz, where guests will get an insider’s look into the city by embarking on a guided tour with a renowned local artist. From there, they’ll head south to the rugged Eduardo Avaroa Natural Reserve and the lunar-like Uyuni Salt Flats, where two luxe camps, accommodating up to 12 travelers, have been set up. The upgraded yurts of the Eduardo Avaroa camp and the sweeping domes of the Uyuni camp take the concept of glamping to a new level—outfitted with sweeping windows, cheery Bolivian-style furnishings and decor, and plush beds.

While each trip can be completely customized to suit guests’ preferences, once out in the Bolivian backcountry, guests can expect to hike through the virtually untouched landscapes, take hot-air-balloon rides over the salt flats, and have the rare chance to spot the bright-pink flocks of flamingos that call the teal-blue lagunas of Sud Lípez home.

Come nighttime, guests will enjoy Andean delicacies prepared by a private chef and witness breathtaking starscapes while lounging with a cocktail under the vast desert sky. When it’s time to head back into civilization, guests will be treated to one last look at the region’s stunning landscapes aboard a private light aircraft that will soar over the Andean peaks and volcanoes before making its way north to La Paz.