// RR One

GET THE MAGAZINE

Subscribe today and save up to 66%*, plus get free access to the iPad and iPhone editions.

Subscribe

This Gorgeous Rental Villa Gives Guests Unparalleled Access to the Quiet British Virgin Islands

The two-bedroom Trunk Nest offers sweeping views of the Caribbean and is steps away from Tortola’s best beaches.

By on July 23, 2017
Trunk Nest view of the british virgin islands aerial view

Related Articles

The British Virgin Islands are known for the jaw-dropping villas and sprawling estates that dot sugary white-sand beaches, offering a distinctly private way to enjoy the crystal-blue waters of the Caribbean. Now, one of the finest properties on Totola, Trunk Nest, has opened its doors for vacation rentals, giving visitors unparalleled access to the discreet island.

The two-bedroom Trunk Nest (from $6,900 a week) artfully combines the plantation-style architecture that the region is known for with minimalist, Scandinavian-inspired design. The result is an airy, design-led space where furniture from mid-century Scandinavian masters like Hans J. Wegner and Arne Jacobsen coexist with island-style macramé hammocks and wicker accents.

Trunk Nest in the british virgin islands interior of the bedroom

The villa’s most show-stopping design feature, however, are the two wrap-around balconies that boast sweeping views of the Caribbean and nearby Guana Island from the property’s hilltop vantage point.

Trunk Nest in the british virgin islands exterior view

It is a short walk through the property’s lush tropical garden down to two of the best beaches on Tortola. The beaches are home to many leather-back turtles, and if you time your stay right, you may just be able to catch the annual nocturnal dash of their hatchlings from the sand into the warm Caribbean water.

patio view overlooking the water from Trunk Nest in the british virgin islands

When not out spotting baby turtles and dolphins at the beach, guests can cool off with a quick dip in villa’s private plunge pool and unwind on the deck side sun loungers. As dinner rolls around, guests can make use of the property’s full kitchen and balcony barbeque, or can watch the sun set with a cocktail in hand as a private chef prepares meals.

More Destinations

Comments

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Destinations

More From Our Brands

ad