This Gorgeous Rental Villa Gives Guests Unparalleled Access to the Quiet British Virgin Islands

The British Virgin Islands are known for the jaw-dropping villas and sprawling estates that dot sugary white-sand beaches, offering a distinctly private way to enjoy the crystal-blue waters of the Caribbean. Now, one of the finest properties on Totola, Trunk Nest, has opened its doors for vacation rentals, giving visitors unparalleled access to the discreet island.

The two-bedroom Trunk Nest (from $6,900 a week) artfully combines the plantation-style architecture that the region is known for with minimalist, Scandinavian-inspired design. The result is an airy, design-led space where furniture from mid-century Scandinavian masters like Hans J. Wegner and Arne Jacobsen coexist with island-style macramé hammocks and wicker accents.

The villa’s most show-stopping design feature, however, are the two wrap-around balconies that boast sweeping views of the Caribbean and nearby Guana Island from the property’s hilltop vantage point.

It is a short walk through the property’s lush tropical garden down to two of the best beaches on Tortola. The beaches are home to many leather-back turtles, and if you time your stay right, you may just be able to catch the annual nocturnal dash of their hatchlings from the sand into the warm Caribbean water.

When not out spotting baby turtles and dolphins at the beach, guests can cool off with a quick dip in villa’s private plunge pool and unwind on the deck side sun loungers. As dinner rolls around, guests can make use of the property’s full kitchen and balcony barbeque, or can watch the sun set with a cocktail in hand as a private chef prepares meals.