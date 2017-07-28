Take Your Vacation to the Mountaintop this Holiday Season

Though the holiday season is still a few months away, it’s never too early to make those vacation plans. Celebrating its centennial in 2018, the five-star, five-diamond Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs has debuted an all-inclusive mountain getaway for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

As though plucked from a painting, Cloud Camp sits atop Cheyenne Mountain at an elevation of nearly 10,000 feet above sea level, featuring spectacular 360-degree views of the surrounding city, the Rocky Mountains, and Pikes Peak. The rustic atmosphere slips into an elegant dress inside the 8,500-square-foot lodge with exposed wood, a massive stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and classic cabin décor.

Indulging in a cup—or three—of mulled wine or a perfectly prepared mug of tea is essential to any great mountain retreat. Lazy days are filled with lounging by the fire, taking midday strolls through the woods, and building snowmen. Join in on an interactive cooking demonstration in the kitchen for tips on holiday recipes, or participate in a wine tasting.

As part of the all-inclusive experience, the chefs at Cloud Camp will prepare every breakfast, lunch, and dinner, including all specified Thanksgiving and Christmas recipes. The bespoke service even welcomes holiday decoration requests. Exclusive to one family or a group of friends, the seven-bedroom lodge is available in three- and four-night packages with Thanksgiving priced at $40,000 and Christmas at $50,000.

Also new to the Broadmoor this holiday season is the Estate House. The five-bedroom, 12,000-square-foot mansion dates back to the 1920s and features a swoon-worthy interior. Original woodwork, art, a library, a grand parlor, and a dining room that seats up to 16 round out just a few highlights of the recently refreshed property. Pricing for this experience begins at $5,500 per night.