Get Fit at Cabo’s No-Expense-Spared Casa Fryzer

Although state-of-the-art gym facilities and extensive wellness programs have become de rigueur at most luxury hotels and resorts, it is much rarer to encounter private villas that offer the same dedication to guests’ health. That said, those looking for an ultra-private way to kick start a healthy lifestyle or to further their fitness regime away from prying eyes can now head to the $25 million rental villa Casa Fryzer.

Perched high in the hills of Cabo’s exclusive Villas del Mar community, the 8,000 square-foot, 8-bedroom property has just launched its Personal Wellness Retreat program, giving guests access to a personalized wellness regime designed by fitness guru Modu Seye. After hashing out their fitness goals and concerns, Seye will design a comprehensive program for each guest. In addition to regimens that range from a relaxing week of yoga-based exercises to a high-intensity fitness overhaul, Seye will also work with spa therapists and the villa’s dedicated private chef to design treatments and menus that will further help guests reach their wellness goals.

When not training with Seye, guests can further their active retreat by hiking in the nearby coastal mountains and taking long beach walks or runs. If that’s not enough, those staying at Casa Fryzer can also hop over to the nearby One & Only Palmilla, where they will enjoy full-use of the property’s wellness facilities.

For much needed R&R after the day’s workout is done, guests will have full-run of Casa Fryzer’s impressive list of amenities: think exclusive use of a 55-foot private yacht, a screening room, and infinity pool.