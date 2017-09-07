Scotland’s Carnegie Club Is Accepting New Members for the First Time in Years

There are clubs that grant exclusive access to ritzy new spas, world-class golf courses, or selections of rare wine varietals—and then there’s the Carnegie Club. For the past two decades, this private club has admitted a fortunate few into its clan, and for the first time in years, it’s accepting new members. Located at Skibo Castle, the 19th-century Scottish-Baronial sandstone property is planted on 8,000 pristine acres of the Northern Highlands. Philanthropist and businessman Andrew Carnegie bought the castle in 1898 and transformed it into what he fondly referred to as “heaven on earth.”

The downright ethereal setting plays host to a verdant landscape speckled with vibrant splashes of flowers, while Skibo Castle stands regal on a hill. The club features 21 magnificent guest rooms within the castle, while an additional 11 lodges can be reserved for larger parties and families. Lavish four-poster beds, roll top baths, balconies, Edwardian fixtures and fittings, and even a private library hidden away in one of the towers bring a whimsical flair to the historic estate.

Activities abound for members, including an 18-hole world-renowned golf course, bicycling, horseback riding through the woodlands, indoor swimming at the glass-paned pool, falconry, tennis, clay-pigeon shooting, fishing, and archery—to name a few. There’s even a Children’s Barn that caters to entertaining the young ones.

Spend the morning relaxing at the spa, followed by afternoon tea in the Drawing Room and diving into a good book from the library’s vast collection. In the evening, members can come together for cocktails before entering the Dining Room for a memorable night of haute cuisine and invigorating conversation. Saturdays bring live music and dancing to the Great Hall, where members have the opportunity to participate in a traditional Scottish cèilidh—a social event that includes music, dancing, and storytelling.

Membership is limited. The joining fee is priced at roughly $32,600, with an annual fee of just over $10,000. The Carnegie Club at Skibo Castle, just a mild 1-hour drive from Inverness Airport, is the perfect getaway full of timeless elegance.